106 children among 816 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 69 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Friday surged to 10,04,875 as 816 more people tested positive for the infection while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,697, a health department official said.

The new COVID-19 cases included 106 children and adolescents below 18 years of age whose infection rate stands at 12.99 per cent. However, the state's positivity rate now is 5.64 per cent.

A total of 1,496 people in the 0-18 age group have tested positive for COVID since August 15, when the government started mapping the pediatric population in the state. Since August 15, as many as 33 children and adolescents have died due to the infection.

At least 10 children with COVID-19 infections have been hospitalised in Balasore district, officials said.

Of the 816 new cases, 475 were from the quarantine centres while the remaining 341 were local contact cases.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 291 new cases followed by Cuttack (116). While four districts Boudh, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur did not report any new cases, 10 districts detected less than 10 new infections, the remaining 14 districts reported cases below 100.

The districts of Khurda and Cuttack comprise almost 50 per cent of the state's new infections.

The state's daily test positivity rate stands at 1.17 per cent as 816 samples gave positive results of the total 69,585 samples tested on Thursday.

The Health and family Welfare department informed the death of 69 more patients due to infections in 11 districts. Cuttack district reported the maximum of 38 deaths followed by Jagatsinghpur (9), Dhenkanal (6), Jajpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj (3 each), Angul and Nabarangpur (2 each) and one patient each died of infections in the districts of Boudh, Keonjhar and Puri.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 8,271 active COVID-19 cases while 9,88,854 patients have recovered from the disease, including 764 on Thursday.

Khurda district continues to be in the red zone with 3,253 active cases while Cuttack with 1,060 cases categorized as the yellow zone. The remaining 28 districts are now in the green zone.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.78 crore sample tests including 69,585 on Thursday.

