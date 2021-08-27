Russia reports 798 COVID-19 deaths, 19,509 cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia on Friday reported 798 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 19,509 new cases, including 1,509 in Moscow.
Official case numbers have been gradually falling since a surge of infections that were blamed on the contagious Delta variant peaked in July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement