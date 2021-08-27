Ker CM rejects criticism against state's COVID management as "unwanted"

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI): At a time when the Kerala government is drawing flak for its alleged failed COVID-19 management in view of high test positivity rate and increased daily cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the criticism terming it as ''unwanted'' and suspected it as attempts to undermine people's support in its fight against the pandemic.

In an article published in the latest edition of ''Chintha'' weekly, one of the mouthpiece publications of the ruling CPI(M), he said a section in the society was making deliberate attempts to create confusion among people by criticising the state's disease management strategies.

These moves were to trigger public sentiments against the government and thus create a situation in which the fight against the virus infection was viewed lightly by the people, he alleged.

The Chief Minister's statement assumes significance as the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP were demanding him to end silence as the daily COVID cases had crossed the 30,000 mark after an interval this week.

In the article titled ''Badal Nayangale Kooduthal Shakthippeduthum'' (Alternate Policies to be Further Strengthened), he asked if Kerala's COVID management is wrong, then which model should the state adopt.

''In Kerala, not a single person had died due to the dearth of oxygen. No one has been denied access to health services or anyone faced a situation of not getting a hospital bed during emergencies'' Vijayan said.

Defending his point that the present criticisms were unwanted, he said all the three sero prevalence surveys conducted in the country had confirmed that Kerala had the lowest incidence of the disease.

Without wasting a single drop of vaccine, Kerala had showcased a model in inoculation also, he said adding that the COVID mortality rate in the state is less than 0.5 per cent, which is only one-third of the country's total death toll.

''Those who criticise the government are not unaware that the second wave of the disease had started a bit late compared to many other places and that the number of people who are at the risk of contracting the disease is high in Kerala,'' he said.

Apart from all these, they also know that the most effective method of prevention against the pandemic is complete vaccination and the responsibility of ensuring it rests with the Centre.

''But, they are deliberately creating confusion among people by concealing all these. This is an attempt to undermine the support extended by people for the government's fight against the disease,'' the Chief Minister added.

Stating that his government does not want to listen to unnecessary criticisms and keep away from its responsibilities, Vijayan also said they were making effective interventions to combat the impending third wave of the disease. The Kerala government on Thursday faced flak from its political opponents and public health experts for its alleged ''carelessness'' and ''foolish'' decisions regarding COVID-19 management, which according to them has led to the rise in cases and TPR in the southern state which is presently accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the national total of daily infections. The southern state on Thursday clocked 30,007 fresh cases which was 311,445 on Wednesday.

