COVID-19: Ladakh reports 7 fresh cases

With seven fresh cases, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,522, of which 66 cases are of active, officials said on Friday.

Five coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, they added.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Five Covid patients -- three from Leh and two from Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,249, the officials said.

Of the seven fresh cases, three were reported in Leh and four in Kargil, they said, adding that 1,828 sample reports were found negative in the last 24 hours.

No death due to the viral disease was reported in the Union Territory in the said period.

Of the 66 active cases in the Union Territory, 51 are in Leh and 15 in Kargil.

