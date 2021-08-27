Left Menu

Denmark lowers COVID threat, citing vaccinations

And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society, he added.On Thursday, Heunicke said that 80 of all people over the age of 12 in Denmark have been vaccinated.

The Danish government will no longer consider COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease in Denmark,” citing the large number of vaccinations in the Scandinavian country.

“The epidemic is under control. We have record high vaccination rates,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a statement Friday. Starting Sept. 10, “We can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19,'' he said.

In practice, that will mean partially phasing out vaccination card requirements for some major events, like concerts, and in night clubs. On July 1, Denmark introduced a digital coronavirus passport that had to be shown when required.

“Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society,'' he added.

On Thursday, Heunicke said that 80% of all people over the age of 12 in Denmark have been vaccinated. Getting the shot in Denmark is voluntary and is available to people aged 12 years and older.

