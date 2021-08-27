Vietnam reports record 12,920 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths
27-08-2021
Vietnam's health ministry reported a record 12,920 new coronavirus infections and 356 deaths on Friday.
Most of the cases were in Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring industrial province of Binh Duong. Vietnam has recorded over 410,000 cases and 10,000 deaths overall.
