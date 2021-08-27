England's COVID reproduction number remains above 1

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number remained above 1, according to official data released on Friday that showed the virus was continuing to spread.

The range narrowed to 1.0 to 1.1, compared with 0.9 to 1.2 in figures released last week. That means for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 11 other people.

Also Read: Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: England release pacer Saqib Mahmood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)