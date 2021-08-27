CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates ECMO facility for critically ill patients at Cuttack hospital
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated nine Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machines for critically ill patients at Sri Ram Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital on Friday.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated nine Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machines for critically ill patients at Sri Ram Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital on Friday. According to Patnaik, it will be the largest unit in Eastern India and free treatment will be provided to critically ill patients by the state government.
On the occasion, Patnaik said "The facility is among the largest in Eastern India. This will be helpful to treat critical patients affected by Covid. We will not have to airlift and send them to metro cities." Patnaik further stated that highly qualified medical professionals have been appointed for these units, ECMO treatment is very costly, but the State Government will provide this facility free of cost, it will not be a burden on the people.
"Highly qualified medical professionals have been appointed for these units. ECMO treatment is very costly, but the State Government will provide this facility free of cost, it will be a big relief for families who are unable to afford it," he added. (ANI)
