EU says Moderna COVID vaccine production can continue after contamination incident

Production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a plant of partner Rovi in Spain can continue after an initial assessment, the European Union drugs regulator said on Friday, as it continues its investigation of a contamination incident. "An investigation into the root cause is ongoing.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a plant of partner Rovi in Spain can continue after an initial assessment, the European Union drugs regulator said on Friday, as it continues its investigation of a contamination incident. On Thursday Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain run by Rovi .

"COVID-19 vaccine production in Rovi is able to continue, following a preliminary risk assessment of the information received so far," the European Medicines Agency told Reuters in a statement on Friday. "An investigation into the root cause is ongoing. EMA will be able to provide more information as the investigation progresses," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

