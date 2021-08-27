2nd cryogenic oxygen plant inaugurated in Meghalaya

Left Menu

The facility will boost oxygen supply to Garo Hills region covering five districts and parts of West Khasi Hills, he said.Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the states first cryogenic oxygen plant at Umsawli, New Shillong Township in July.

Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Friday inaugurated a cryogenic oxygen plant at Jengjal in West Garo Hills district to increase supply of the life-saving gas in the state. This is the second such facility installed in the northeastern state and will help meet demand for medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Happy to have inaugurated the cryogenic oxygen plant at Jengjal, in the presence of Grahambell A Sangma, MDC, Jengjal, DC, West Garo Hills amongst others,'' the minister said on Twitter. The facility will boost oxygen supply to Garo Hills region covering five districts and parts of West Khasi Hills, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the state's first cryogenic oxygen plant at Umsawli, New Shillong Township in July.

