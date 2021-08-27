Nepal reports 2,065 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

The countrys recovery rate is 93.6 per cent.Meanwhile, the UK government donated 130,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal to help the country expand its vaccine coverage.British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt handed over the vaccines to State Minister for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha on Thursday.On the occasion, Ambassador Pollitt said her government had been regularly providing support, including ventilators and personal protective equipment, to Nepal.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nepal reported 2,065 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 838,948.

In the last 24 hours, 8,752 swab samples were taken for the RT-PCR test of which 1,577 returned positive, the Ministry of Health and Population said in its daily bulletin.

Similarly, 4,365 people underwent the rapid antigen test in the same period, of which an additional 488 tested positive.

Presently, there are 37,599 active cases across the country. In the past 24 hours, 2,337 people have achieved recovery, whereas 25 deaths have been reported.

Of the total cases so far, 708,270 people have achieved recovery. Likewise, 10,663 died, according to the ministry. The country's recovery rate is 93.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the UK government donated 130,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal to help the country expand its vaccine coverage.

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt handed over the vaccines to State Minister for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha on Thursday.

On the occasion, Ambassador Pollitt said her government had been regularly providing support, including ventilators and personal protective equipment, to Nepal.

