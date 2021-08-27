Left Menu

UK records 100 more COVID-19 deaths, 38,046 cases on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:42 IST
UK records 100 more COVID-19 deaths, 38,046 cases on Friday
Britain recorded a further 38,046 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's 38,281, while 100 more people were recorded as having died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, government data showed.

The number of new deaths has risen by 9.9% over the past 7 days, taking total deaths to since the start of the pandemic to 132,243, while the number of new cases over the past week has grown to 239,237, 9.1% more than the week before.

