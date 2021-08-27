Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty after post COVID syndrome

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot underwent an angioplasty procedure at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Friday after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:43 IST
Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty after post COVID syndrome
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot underwent an angioplasty procedure at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Friday after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest. The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockade in one of the main arteries (LAD). "This finding was matching with his nonspecific symptoms and he was advised cardiac intervention. CM immediately consented to go ahead and he was shifted to the cardiac cath lab where he was subjected to coronary angiography, angioplasty, and stenting. The procedure was uneventful and post-procedure he is recovering well. He is asymptomatic and cheerful," the health bulletin read.

As per Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, his treating physician, CM has been suffering from post-Covid syndrome and this cardiac complication seems to be a part of the post-Covid complication. Otherwise, his cardiac status was absolutely healthy before COVID Pandemic with CT coronary angiography normal. Earlier in the day, the CM tweeted about his impending angioplasty.

"Post Covid-19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT angiography done in SMS hospital and angioplasty will be done," he wrote (ANI)

