Italy reports 45 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,826 new cases

Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, compared with 43 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,826 from 7,221. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 511 from a previous 503. Some 265,480 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,872, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:53 IST
Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, compared with 43 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,826 from 7,221. Italy has registered 129,002 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.51 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,114 on Friday, up from 4,059 a day earlier. There were 42 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 38 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 511 from a previous 503.

Some 265,480 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,872, the health ministry said.

