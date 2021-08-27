186 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,12,913 on Friday with 186 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,569 as three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

The latest deaths were reported from Kangra district, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has come down to 1,965 from 2,077 on Thursday, the official said.

As many as 293 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,07,356, he said.

