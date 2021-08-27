Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:16 IST
Punjab adds 50 COVID-19 cases
Punjab on Friday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,00,463, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,364, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 10, Jalandhar seven and Hoshiarpur six, the bulletin said.

The latest fatality was reported from Sangrur. The toll also includes a death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 410, the bulletin said.

With 38 more patients recovering from the disease, the number of cured persons increased to 5,83,689, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh climbed to 65,084 with six fresh cases, according to the bulletin.

The total count also includes one case that was not reported earlier, the bulletin said.

So far, 812 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Chandigarh, it said.

There are 42 active cases in the city, while 64,230 people have recovered so far, it said.

