Italy tightens COVID-19 curbs in Sicily

The Italian health minister signed an executive order on Friday imposing mandatory mask-wearing outdoors in the southern region of Sicily as of Monday, in an effort to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:24 IST
The Italian health minister signed an executive order on Friday imposing mandatory mask-wearing outdoors in the southern region of Sicily as of Monday, in an effort to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations. It was the first time the government has had to re-tighten rules in any region since late June.

"This is confirmation that the virus is not yet defeated and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccination campaign," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement. Sicily reported almost 1,700 cases on Friday, the highest tally among Italy's 20 regions, with health experts blaming the rising infections on a relatively low number of vaccinations.

Some 62.8% of Sicilians have received a first jab, latest data show, and just 55.6% of them have completed the vaccination cycle, the lowest percentage in Italy. By comparison, around 71.5% of people have got at least one dose in the Lazio region, around the capital Rome, and 67.3% are fully vaccinated.

Just over 129,000 Italians have died of coronavirus since the epidemic was discovered in February 2020. After a sharp fall in the spring, daily infections have steadily been increasing in recent weeks as the more contagious Delta variant took hold. Mask wearing indoors is already mandatory everywhere in Italy.

