Delhi reports zero COVID-19 death for 2nd consecutive day, logs 46 new infections

Delhi reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and zero deaths for the consecutive second day, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and zero deaths for the consecutive second day, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday. The national capital witnessed 62 recoveries from Covid taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,164 while the death toll has mounted to 25,080.

As per the government data, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has uplinked to 14,37,656. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent as 74,649 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 51,091 RT-PCR tests and 23,558 Rapid antigen tests.

The total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 2,54,27,976. As far as the vaccination is concerned, 1,59,086 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number has gone up to 1,28,63,096. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

