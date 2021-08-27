Left Menu

Ahead of festivals, Centre asks Maha to consider imposing restrictions to prevent Covid spread

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:37 IST
Ahead of festivals, Centre asks Maha to consider imposing restrictions to prevent Covid spread
Ahead of upcoming festivals in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the state to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.

''In light of this order, and in view of mass events and public gatherings expected during celebration of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganpati Utsav) in Maharashtra, it is advised that the state may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings,'' Bhushan said.

''This is particularly important in view of circulation of more transmissible variants of concern being reported by various states, including Maharashtra. I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour may result in losing the impetus that Maharashtra and the country has gained so far in managing the pandemic,'' he added.

