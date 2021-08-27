Left Menu

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths up to mid-May levels as new cases dip

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:39 IST
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths up to mid-May levels as new cases dip

Turkey reported 244 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, near the highest level since mid-May, while new cases dipped to 18,340, according to official government data. The rise in daily COVID-19 deaths since mid-July has been among the sharpest among peers in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows, though new cases have dipped this month.

Turkey reported 257 deaths on Thursday, the most since May 11 when 278 were recorded as the third wave of infections eased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021