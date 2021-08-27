PM Modi hails 'momentous feat' of giving over 1 crore Covid vaccines in a day

Left Menu

Noting that India administered over one crore COVID-19 jabs on Friday which is a record and a momentous feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated. Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that India had administered historic 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccines and the number was still going up. In the final tally, the number has crossed one crore. Modi tweeted, ''Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success.'' In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

