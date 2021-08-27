Left Menu

Sudan receives 200,000 vaccine doses from France

The vaccinations come at a critical time as the infection numbers are climbing while the country is preparing to re-open schools after three years of numerous interruptions, UNICEF said in a statement.

PTI | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:50 IST
Sudan receives 200,000 vaccine doses from France
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudan received on Friday a shipment of 218,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from France, according to UNICEF.

The vaccines were delivered to the east African nation with UNICEF's support and through COVAX, a U.N-backed initiative that aims at guaranteeing low and middle-income countries access to vaccines. So far, Sudan has recorded more than 37,500 cases and 2,831 deaths. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher given the scarcity of tests. Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated nearly 830,000 people out of the country's population of 45 million. "The vaccinations come at a critical time as the infection numbers are climbing while the country is preparing to re-open schools after three years of numerous interruptions," UNICEF said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021