Germany will offer Africa up to 70 mln COVID-19 doses, Merkel says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:25 IST
Germany will make up to 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"Germany will make available not only 30 million doses of vaccines but it will be as much as 70 million doses," she told a news conference after a summit with African leaders on the G20's Compact with Africa initiative, according to an interpreter. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

