PM Modi lauds 'Momentous feat' of record 1 crore vaccination doses in single day

As India on Friday administered a record one crore vaccine doses against Covid-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the record vaccination numbers, saying it is a momentous feat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As India on Friday administered a record one crore vaccine doses against Covid-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the record vaccination numbers, saying it is a momentous feat. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

"This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive," the union health ministry said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the achievement as "historic" and congratulated the citizens of the country.

"Everyone's support. Development for all. Everyone's faith. Everyone's effort. This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in 1 day. The tireless work of health workers and PM @NarendraModi's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine determination is paying off," he tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind said we cannot rest until every individual is vaccinated. "We are making progress on vaccination but our work is far from over. We have a long way to go and we cannot rest till every eligible individual is vaccinated. I urge you to keep contributing to raise awareness about vaccination," he tweeted.

As per the 7 pm provisional report of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today, 60,07,654 first doses and 23,36,159 second doses were administered today taking the cumulative figures of first and second dose to 47,91,48,993 and 14,17,94,587 respectively. As per the latest provisional report, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has now surpassed the cumulative figure of 62 crore. (ANI)

