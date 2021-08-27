Russia fully vaccinates more than 37 million people -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:44 IST
Russia's deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that more than 37 million people in the country had received both shots of a vaccine against COVID-19, Interfax news agency reported.
Over 44 million people received at least one shot of the vaccine, she was quoted as saying.
Russia, which has a population of more than 144 million, said a week ago that it had administered shots to 43 million people.
