Sikkim reports 42 new COVID cases, one more fatality

At least 42 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,639, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 368 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said.

Of the new cases, 21 were registered in East Sikkim district, 14 in South Sikkim and seven in West Sikkim.

The state now has 1,342 active cases, while 27,648 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Sikkim currently stands at 94.2 per cent.

Altogether, 281 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 2,28,454 sample tests, including 796 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate is currently at 5.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

Nearly 95 per cent of the state's eligible population received the first dose of COVID vaccines and 31.19 per cent got both jabs, it added.

