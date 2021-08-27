Left Menu

Sikkim reports 42 new COVID cases, one more fatality

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:55 IST
Sikkim reports 42 new COVID cases, one more fatality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 42 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,639, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 368 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said.

Of the new cases, 21 were registered in East Sikkim district, 14 in South Sikkim and seven in West Sikkim.

The state now has 1,342 active cases, while 27,648 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Sikkim currently stands at 94.2 per cent.

Altogether, 281 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 2,28,454 sample tests, including 796 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate is currently at 5.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

Nearly 95 per cent of the state's eligible population received the first dose of COVID vaccines and 31.19 per cent got both jabs, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021