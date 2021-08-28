21 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in a day in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of infections in the state to 17,09,208 on Friday while the death toll rose to 22,796 with two more fatalities, according to a health bulletin.

One death each was reported from Kanpur Nagar and Sambhal in a day, it said.

The total number of recoveries in the state reached 16,86,083 with 27 more people getting discharged from hospitals. Uttar Pradesh now has 329 active cases.

As many as 2.32 lakh Covid tests were done in a day. The state has so far tested over 7.15 crore samples, the bulletin added.

