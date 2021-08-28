Health News Roundup: Moderna vaccine production continues in EU amid contamination probe; Purdue Pharma judge urges opioid plan opponents to settle with Sacklers and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Genes may add to ethnic COVID-19 disparities; sickest patients unwell a year later

Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Genes may explain some ethnic differences in COVID-19 impact

Moderna vaccine production continues in EU amid contamination probe

Production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a plant in Spain can continue, the European Union drugs regulator said on Friday, while it carries out its investigation of a suspected metallic contamination incident. Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

Purdue Pharma judge urges opioid plan opponents to settle with Sacklers

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy on Friday urged opponents of the OxyContin maker's reorganization plan, which would resolve widespread opioid litigation, to settle quickly with the company's Sackler family owners because it would save time and money on appeals later. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, made his remark during a hearing on Friday morning, five days before he is set to rule on the plan.

U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen

U.S. companies are scrambling to boost production of coronavirus tests increasingly in short supply as COVID-19 cases soar and schools and employers revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions of tests, according to industry executives and state health officials. Test manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co, and Quidel Corp in recent months scaled back production of rapid COVID-19 tests, which can produce results on-site in minutes, as well as test kits that are sent to laboratories for analysis. The move followed a nearly 90% decline in testing and a similarly large drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Germany will offer Africa up to 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Merkel says

Germany will make up to 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, more than doubling a previous pledge to donate 30 million. "Germany will make available not only 30 million doses of vaccines but it will be as much as 70 million doses," Merkel told a news conference after a summit with African leaders on the G20's Compact with Africa initiative.

NIH starts study of COVID-19 booster shot in people with autoimmune diseases

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is testing a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in people with autoimmune diseases who have not responded well to the primary vaccine course. The mid-stage study will be conducted among about 600 participants aged 18 and above who have been fully vaccinated with shots from either Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc or Johnson & Johnson. https://bit.ly/3DpbYLl

Official guidance for COVID booster shot remains eight months - White House

Official U.S. guidance about when to get a COVID booster shot remains eight months after the last one, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. President Joe Biden said earlier Friday that officials were considering shrinking that time period to as little as five months.

Russia says July was the deadliest month of the pandemic

Russia saw the highest monthly coronavirus death toll of the pandemic in July, with 50,421 people dying from COVID-19 or related causes during the month, state statistic service Rosstat said on Friday. The death toll exceeded the number of coronavirus deaths in December, hitherto the deadliest month of the pandemic in Russia.

Nepal allows late-stage trials for Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate - Xinhua

Nepal has allowed China's Walvax Biotechnology to conduct phase 3 trials for the company's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing a Nepal health official. The ARCoV vaccine was jointly developed by China's Suzhou Abogen Biosciences, the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences and Walvax.

U.S. reports world's first deer with COVID-19

The U.S. government said on Friday it had confirmed the world's first cases of COVID-19 in deer, expanding the list of animals known to have tested positive for the disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wild white-tailed deer in the state of Ohio, according to a statement. There were no reports of deer showing symptoms of infection, the USDA said.

