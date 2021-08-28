Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 257,150
28-08-2021
Mexico's Health Ministry reported 19,556 new cases of COVID-19 and 863 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,311,317 and the death toll to 257,150.
