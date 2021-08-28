Left Menu

Delta variant poses twice the risk of hospitalisation - study

People who get the Delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalised as those who were infected by the Alpha variant which was first detected in England last year, a study showed on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 04:00 IST
Delta variant poses twice the risk of hospitalisation - study
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

People who get the Delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalised as those who were infected by the Alpha variant which was first detected in England last year, a study showed on Friday. The study https://info.thelancet.com/e3t/Btc/RF+113/cs6tF04/VWzRZx2GrSdtW68LTwp4JRDTVW5_BCzp4wLvRkN8LB07c3q3n_V1-WJV7CgXVDW6j6P4-81773VW1fwBng8LlRcdW5R4hfF6d6Vp5W963Yt67CkQHpW2TpR4H37kHWgN5FTCTb2SyrBW1DHZTM83kxY2W3Jhkmr1jK_NhW3bjGfs6pZD2sW58ZmDD5FbtQYW8KxQjV7HypMCW30ZF9M7QRhXTW5J7r6k3s4GlyW7Wz7mS1FPh42Mn2TLCjlzwYW9b0Nfk68n9dYW768WJh5wj18KW1TrH-s27Jsp1W7NzP1Q2Thm_lW39lYkK7lQH95W592J4k8MXY9rW4kM1zB1TR9_cW1Kq3Xb39JZffVD2sFh7txkQcW53wkpj8RfNxgW1mwxm-7qzyXg31zb1, based on more than 43,000 COVID-19 cases of mostly unvaccinated people in England, compared the risk of hospitalisation for people infected with Delta, which was first detected in India, with people who caught Alpha.

"Our analysis highlights that in the absence of vaccination, any Delta outbreaks will impose a greater burden on healthcare than an Alpha epidemic," Anne Presanis, one of the study's lead authors and a University of Cambridge statistician, said. The study was based on cases between March and May during the early stages of Britain's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, so it was not able to assess the extra risk of hospital admission for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

The study, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, was the largest so far to analyse COVID-19 cases confirmed by virus genome sequencing. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021