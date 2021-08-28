Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,035 COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-08-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 06:39 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 1,035 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday, exceeding the previous record of 1,029 seen on Thursday.
Two more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in the state in mid-June. There are 778 people now admitted to hospital, 125 of them in the intensive care unit, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sydney readies for tighter lockdown rules as Delta gains ground
Australia's New South Wales reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns
Sydney readies for more military support as Delta sweeps city
COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant; second such fatality in Maha