Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,035 COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-08-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 06:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 1,035 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday, exceeding the previous record of 1,029 seen on Thursday.

Two more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in the state in mid-June. There are 778 people now admitted to hospital, 125 of them in the intensive care unit, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

