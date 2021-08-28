Left Menu

China reports 21 new coronavirus cases for Aug 27 vs 32 day ago

China reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 27, down from 32 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Saturday. Only one of the cases was a locally transmitted infection in the southern Yunnan province, said the health authority, compared with two local infections the previous day. China also reported 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which the country does not classify as confirmed infections.

China reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 27, down from 32 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Saturday. Only one of the cases was a locally transmitted infection in the southern Yunnan province, said the health authority, compared with two local infections the previous day.

China also reported 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which the country does not classify as confirmed infections. There were 22 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 27, mainland China had recorded 94,786 confirmed cases, with a cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

