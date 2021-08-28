New Zealand reports 82 local COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reported 82 local COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in the epicentre Auckland, as the nation remains under a strict lockdown to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

This brings the number of cases of the community outbreak to 429. There are 415 active cases in Auckland and the remaining 14 in the capital city Wellington. Twenty-five of the patients are in hospital, two in intensive care, the health ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)