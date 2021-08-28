Left Menu

India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70% of the new cases. India administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a "momentous feat" for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.

India on Saturday reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed. Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70% of the new cases.

India administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a "momentous feat" for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections. India has administered more than 622 million vaccine doses in total, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults.

