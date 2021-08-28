Left Menu

Single Covaxin jab in previously COVID infected individuals equivalent to two doses in infection-naive persons: Study

A single dose of Covaxin for previously COVID-19 infected individuals is equivalent to two doses of the vaccine in infection-naive individuals, suggests the pilot study of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:16 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
ICMR scientists conducted pilot research to ascertain the antibody responses to the BBV152 vaccine in individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

In the study, blood samples were collected from 114 healthcare professionals and frontline workers who received BBV152 vaccine (Covaxin) from February to May 2021. Prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 was determined at baseline. Serum samples were used to estimate SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein-specific IgG, spike protein-specific IgG and neutralizing antibodies (NAb). In the results, it was observed that participants with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection after a single vaccine dose elicited IgG (N) and IgG (S) antibody levels along with NAb binding inhibition responses levels similar to infection-naive vaccinated participants who had taken two doses of the vaccine.

"In conclusion, almost all participants with prior COVID-19 infection, except two, had detectable antibodies at the time of vaccination. This study offers evidence in support of public health-oriented and immunologically sustained vaccine strategies. If our preliminary findings are confirmed in large population studies, a single dose of BBV152 vaccine may be recommended to previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals so that the naive individuals could attain the larger benefit of a limited vaccine supply," reads the pilot study of ICMR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

