Vietnam reports 12,103 new COVID-19 cases, 352 deaths

Vietnam's health ministry reported 12,103 new coronavirus infections and 356 deaths on Friday, most of which were in epicentres Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring industrial province of Binh Duong.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded over 422,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 10,405 deaths overall, the health ministry said.

