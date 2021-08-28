Left Menu

Delhi logs 29 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 0.04 pc

The national capital has logged 29 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded a dip in positivity rate to 0.04 per cent, the Delhi Health bulletin posted on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:08 IST
Representive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital has logged 29 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded a dip in positivity rate to 0.04 per cent, the Delhi Health bulletin posted on Saturday. There are as many as 393 active coronavirus cases in Delhi presently.

With 48 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries of Delhi stand at 14,12,212. Meanwhile, zero Covid deaths were registered in the national capital for the third consecutive day. Thus, the death toll stands at 25,080. A total of 72,434 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 51,263 RT-PCR tests and 21,171 Rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to over 2.55 crore (2,55,00,410).

The bulletin further informed that 1,53,691 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours, wherein 1,04,494 people received their first dose, while 49,197 received the second dose of the vaccine. The cumulative number has now gone up to over 1.30 crore (1,30,16,787). (ANI)

