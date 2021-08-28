Shah urges Ahmedabad officials to complete first dose vaccination by September-end

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged officials in Ahmedabad district to carry out the vaccination drive against coronavirus at a fast pace to achieve the target of administering the first dose to every eligible person by September 30.

Shah, on a three-day visit to Gujarat, chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Ahmedabad District Collectorate.

Part of Shah's Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar, falls in the district.

The meeting was attended by other local MPs, state ministers and senior officials.

''Shah reviewed the status of COVID-19 vaccination in the district and urged the officials to carry out the campaign at a fast pace and achieve the target of administering the first dose of vaccination to 100 percent beneficiaries by September 30. ''For this, he directed that special camps are carried out in slums and other parts of the district where vaccination number is low,'' said an official release.

Special camps would also be useful to provide the benefits of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, NFSA, Old Age Pension and Widow Assistance Scheme to the poorest of the poor, the Union minister said. ''Model farms'' of various crops should be developed in consultation with local farmers so that farmers can diversify production, he said.

The district can play a leading role in the SVAMITVA scheme which provides integrated property validation solutions for rural areas by operating a model project in 17 selected villages of Daskroi tehsil, Shah said.

MPs Hasmukhbhai Patel and Kiritbhai Solanki and Gujarat ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushikbhai Patel and Pradipsinh Jadeja were among those present at the meeting.

