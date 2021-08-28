Over 63 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in the country has crossed 63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 65 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.

Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

