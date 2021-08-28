Left Menu

Slight rise in COVID-19 cases worrisome: Maha minister

People should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, he told reporters.Deshmukh said while experts have been issuing warnings of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts in Maharashtra have indicated a rise in the daily number of infections. These hospitals should have a sufficient number of oxygen beds to tackle the situation of a sudden rise in demand, Deshmukh said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:40 IST
Slight rise in COVID-19 cases worrisome: Maha minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday expressed concern over a slight rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days and appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals in a low-key manner.

“A slight rise in COVID-19 cases is worrisome. People should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he told reporters.

Deshmukh said while experts have been issuing warnings of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts in Maharashtra have indicated a rise in the daily number of infections. He said the healthcare system should remain vigilant and measures should be taken to minimise the spread of the viral infection.

“State-run hospitals should submit their demands of additional staff if they need, which will be immediately addressed by the government. These hospitals should have a sufficient number of oxygen beds to tackle the situation of a sudden rise in demand,” Deshmukh said. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official said.

On Friday, the number of new infections was 4,654 and fatalities 170.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021