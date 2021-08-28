Names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Buddhiraja to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM

A Delhi government panel has shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar and Sandeep Budhiraja, to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he hailed the contribution of healthcare workers in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online briefing, Kejriwal asserted that doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff have played a critical role in saving the lives of people amid the ongoing pandemic, and the country honours their contribution. Every year, the Centre asks the states to recommend the names for Padma awards. The Delhi government had decided to recommend the names of only doctors and paramedics for the Padma awards this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.

A total of 740 names of doctors and paramedics and other healthcare professionals were recommended by 9,427 people for the awards, out of which three names were shortlisted by a high-powered committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the chief minister said.

The shortlisted names are Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) vice-chancellor S K Sarin, who established the first plasma bank, RT-PCR testing facility and genome sequencing facility of the Delhi government; LNJP Hospital's medical director Suresh Kumar; and Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare group Sandeep Budhiraja. ''It was extremely difficult to narrow down the list as all people whose names were considered to have done an exemplary job in fighting the pandemic. The rest should not feel their contribution is any less,'' Kejriwal said.

In fact, these three doctors will in a way represent the contribution made by all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Delhi, he said.

The committee members included the Delhi chief secretary, additional chief secretary (health) and divisional commissioner.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has played a critical role in the city's fight against the pandemic since March 2020, treating over 21,000 coronavirus patients till date, which the chief minister said was the highest number of such patients treated at any hospital in the country.

''The initial days were very challenging, but we took it in our stride. The spirit of human service guided us, and the whole team, doctors, nurses, paramedics, gave their best. It is humbling to find one's name among the nominees for the Padma awards, and I extend my gratitude to the Delhi government for all their support,'' Kumar told PTI.

A COVID-19 survivor himself, the 57-year-old medical director of the Delhi government's largest hospital said, ''We are not resting at all and gearing up for the anticipated third wave of the pandemic''.

Kejriwal said under the supervision of Kumar, LNJP Hospital set up the second plasma bank in Delhi and launched a video-conference facility to enable COVID-19 patients to talk to their families from the hospital.

To meet the increased need for ICU beds during the COVID period, the doctor increased the number of ICU beds from 50 to 900 at the Lok Nayak Hospital. He also increased the number of oxygen beds, making more than 2,000 oxygen beds available. To support pregnant women who were COVID-19 positive, Kumar played an instrumental role in setting up a dedicated labour room. Owing to this, more than 627 deliveries, including 266 successful cesarean sections, were performed at LNJP Hospital, Kejriwal said.

Under the guidance of Budhiraja, Max Healthcare used plasma treatment for the first time. He played a crucial role in delivering care and treatment to COVID-19 patients in Delhi and north India, the chief minister said.

The doctor also provided guidance to COVID-19 patients via virtual consultancy after he himself got infected with COVID-19, Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the government later.

These three doctors should be given the Padma awards as is the wish of the people of Delhi and the country, the chief minister said.

''During the COVID-19 pandemic, our frontline and medical workers, especially our doctors and paramedics, saved our lives by putting their own lives at risk. They served all of us. It is now the time to show them that the entire country is grateful to them. We respect them for their services and for saving the lives of people,'' he added.

