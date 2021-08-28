Left Menu

Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients drops

The number of people in French hospital intensive care units due to COVID-19 dipped on Saturday for the first time in nine days, dropping by 11 to 2,259 in total.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:25 IST
Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients drops
  • Country:
  • France

The number of people in French hospital intensive care units due to COVID-19 dipped on Saturday for the first time in nine days, dropping by 11 to 2,259 in total. Since July 21, the number of patients in critical care had risen continuously, bar a small drop on Aug. 19. This period of rising ICU numbers coincided with a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, according to the French government.

Vaccinations have picked across France, where the government has also introduced a health pass or official documentation proving that a person has had the vaccine in order to enter restaurants, bars, museums and sports venues. Thousands of people demonstrated in France on Saturday against the health pass for the seventh weekend in a row, although a majority of French people are now vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021