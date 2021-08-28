Facilitation centre to spread COVID awareness launched in Guwahati

A facilitation centre to create awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination drive was inaugurated here on Saturday, a statement said. Set up by Child In Need Institute (CINI), an NGO working in the health sector, the Covid Sahayata Kendra at the State Capital Dispensary in the city was launched by National Health Mission (Assam) Director Lakshmanan. Speaking on the occasion, he said all eligible people in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati, will be vaccinated in the next 25-30 days. Two more facilitation centres have been planned in Assam, the statement issued by the NGO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)