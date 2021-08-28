26 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 17,09,234 on Saturday with 26 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 22,807 as two more people succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin issued here said.

The latest deaths were reported from Ghazipur and Prayagraj, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 299, the bulletin said.

With 45 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the total number of recoveries in the state reached 16,86,128, it said.

As many as 2.17 lakh Covid tests were conducted the previous day. With this, over 7.17 crore samples have been tested so far in the state, it added.

A government spokesperson said COVID-19 surveillance and vaccination are being done continuously in the state.

A record 30,00,680 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, he said, adding that in view of the rapid spread of the disease in other states, everyone must get vaccinated promptly.

The spokesperson also stressed the need to wear a mask in crowded areas and follow all Covid protocols.

