Left Menu

26 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:19 IST
26 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 17,09,234 on Saturday with 26 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 22,807 as two more people succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin issued here said.

The latest deaths were reported from Ghazipur and Prayagraj, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 299, the bulletin said.

With 45 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the total number of recoveries in the state reached 16,86,128, it said.

As many as 2.17 lakh Covid tests were conducted the previous day. With this, over 7.17 crore samples have been tested so far in the state, it added.

A government spokesperson said COVID-19 surveillance and vaccination are being done continuously in the state.

A record 30,00,680 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, he said, adding that in view of the rapid spread of the disease in other states, everyone must get vaccinated promptly.

The spokesperson also stressed the need to wear a mask in crowded areas and follow all Covid protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021