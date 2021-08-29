Left Menu

New Zealand reports 83 local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 06:45 IST
New Zealand, in a nationwide lockdown battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, reported 83 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, health officials said.

Eighty-two cases were reported in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak and New Zealand's largest city, and the other was in the capital, Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

