Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against COVID-19

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 29-08-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 07:45 IST
Singapore has fully inoculated 80% of its 5.7 million people against COVID-19, the health minister said on Sunday, becoming the world's most vaccinated country and setting the stage for further easing of curbs.

"We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses," Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.

That gives the tiny city-state the world's highest rate of complete vaccinations, according to a Reuters tracker https://tmsnrt.rs/3ylKXop. Authorities have said they will further ease COVID-19 restrictions after hitting the 80% milestone.

