Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 10:02 IST
India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
Representive Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.

The country's COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed. In Kerala, where cases have spiked in the wake of a major festival, the state government reported 31,265 new infections late on Saturday - comprising nearly 70% of the country's total new daily cases.

The state plans to lock down hard-hit areas and restrict public movement to mainly essential services and emergencies, according to an order issued on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

