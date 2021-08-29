Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday was discharged following angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:37 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after angioplasty
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday was discharged following angioplasty at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. "After being discharged from the hospital, my granddaughter Kashwini applied tilak before leaving for residence," Gehlot wrote in his tweet.

The chief minister on August 28 undergone angioplasty and stenting procedures at the SMS government hospital here after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockage in one of the main arteries. "He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors have been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and walking also and probably tomorrow, he may be sent home," a release from the hospital said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021