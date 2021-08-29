Festival at shrine of Our Lady of Good Health begins

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), Aug 29 (PTI): The 11-day annual festival at shrine Basilica in Vailankanni, Nagapattinam district, began on Sunday but devotees were not allowed into the place of worship because of the COVID-19 situation. Every year, the shrine is visited by over five lakh people. With the pandemic, the Collector of the district Arun Thamburaj decided to not allow any devotee into the place of worship this year. However, the holy mass will be conducted and the sacred flag be hoisted at noon, according to staff of the administration department at the shrine. All the method of worship of Our Lady of Good Health would be streamed live on the website www.vailankannishrine.net PTI COR NVG NVG

