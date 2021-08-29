Israel offers COVID-19 booster shots to all vaccinated people
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:59 IST
Israel on Sunday began offering a COVID-19 booster shot to anyone who has been fully vaccinated, lowering the age of eligibility to 12.
"Starting today, the third vaccine dose is open to all," said Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash, referring to the Pfizer vaccine.
